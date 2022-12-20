Justin Bieber calls out H&M for launching merch without his approval

Justin Bieber has slammed the retail clothing company H&M for selling merch featuring his image and song lyrics.
The 28-year-old singer claimed that the items were released without his approval and voiced his concerns over the matter.
"I DIDNT APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M," Bieber wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday adding that it was done "all without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDNT BUY IT IF I WERE YOU."
"The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDNT APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT," he emphasized in a second Instagram Story.
Bieber was referring to items that appeared online on H&M’s website including a tote bag, a sweatshirt, a sweatshirt dress and more.
On a user's Instagram account that also shared images of some of the products, Bieber left the comment "When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch smh."
Billboard reached out to H&M for comment on Bieber’s allegation. "As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," a representative for H&M said in a statement via email Monday night.
Born in Coventry in 1959, Hall joined The Specials, then called the Automatics, in 1977.
Adele and Rich Paul made their relationship Instagram-official back in September 2021
'The Recruit’ first season was released on Netflix on December 16, 2022
Charles became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September
Rajkumar Hirani reveals Anil Kapoor was his first choice for 'Munnabhai M.B.B.S'
James Gunn denies rumors of booting Gal Gadot from DCU 'Wonder Woman'