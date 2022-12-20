Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Instagram meet-cute mocked: ‘Cringe!’

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed that they first met through Instagram, and while many would find that endearing, a royal commentator has branded the story ‘dull’ and ‘cringe’.



Talking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s show of love in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, commentator Mary Madigan wrote in the News AU: “The biggest problem with Meghan and Harry is they’re so in love that they think their love is fascinating.”

“Happy, healthy relationships are very dull and sadly they make the people in them tell very cringe antidotes. Sorry, but your story about that cute thing your boyfriend did is 99 per cent of the time tedious,” Madigan added.

Shen then mocked the Sussexes’ revelation that they met on Instagram, saying, “Both of them wax lyrical about meeting over Instagram. Yes, the place people go to like selfies and stalk their exes… They both tell this story laughing and smiling like it is a super exciting and charming story despite the fact it is very dull and not much happens.”

“None of this is a crime but it doesn’t set them up to be liked… There’s a reason all romantic comedies end once the couple get together. Watching two people moon over each other is boring, cringe and uninteresting,” Madigan concluded.

She then went on to mock Meghan’s retelling to The Cut of how Prince Harry and her think a pair of trees at their Montecito home are ‘us’.

“She said, ‘One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’ Seriously, that is what she said, and I honestly believe she said it not expecting to be mocked!” Madigan shared.

She went on to state: “The fact the whole Netflix series is based around their love story doesn’t help.”