Jeff Brazier breaks silence on his divorce from Kate Dwyer

Jeff Brazier has broken his silence, confirming that his marriage with his wife Kate Dwyer has ended.

The father-of-three, 43, who is a TV star and life coach, revealed he's split from his PR director wife Kate Dwyer after nine years together as he shared the news in a social media post on Monday.

Jeff has two sons, Bobby, 19, and Freddie, 18, from his relationship with Jade Goody, who tragically lost her battle with cancer on March 22, 2009.

The TV star married Kate, 32, in 2018 but they split earlier this year and they have moved out of their shared home after almost a decade together.

Taking to Instagram, Jeff said: 'I have so much to be grateful for and I appreciate facing the lessons I need to grow but this year has been challenging to say the least.



'My nine-year relationship ended earlier in the year and I’ve been working through that on top of supporting someone close to me who is going through something difficult.

'The boys and I have recently moved home to a new area and I spend most of the time alone as the boys obviously have their own things going on.

'I’ve honestly never felt loneliness like it. Can we put Christmas back a few months?!'

In June 2020, Jeff said his marriage was stronger than ever after they had hit a rocky patch pre-pandemic and he was seen without his wedding ring.