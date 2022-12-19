Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her to meet 'wonderful people' 

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen Skelton who narrowly missed out on the Glitterball trophy last weekend has now detailed her experience on the show.
The presenter, 39, made a nod to the 'wonderful people' on the show, after appearing in the competition shortly after her split with her husband of eight years Richie Myler.
Appearing on Monday morning's Lorraine, which was hosted by stand-in Ranvir Singh, Helen spoke out on her experience in the show.
Touching on getting through her heartache on the show, the mother-of-three admitted she 'just wanted to make my kids proud'.
Helen shares Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and 11-month-old Elsie with ex Richie, who she split with in April.
'Look I just wanted to make my kids proud. So we didn't quite bring home that trophy but we made memories that would make a lifetime,' she explained.
Helen, Fleur East, and Mollie Rainford all lost out to Hamza and his partner Jowita Przystal for the final.
And sweetly gushing over her dance partner Gorka Marquez, Helen said that she is 'so grateful' for him.
'I am so grateful to that man, he is a credit to that show and a credit to his family. That show pushes all the buttons. It's so emotional,' she said.
In 2019, Matt Damon revealed he had been offered the lead role in the 'Avatar', along with 10 percent of its earnings
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries featured an allegedly explosive text from Prince William
A maquette of E.T. also sold for $125,000, while one of the bikes used in the film´s climatic getaway scene went for...
Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals her husband Michael Douglas has no issue with her loving another man
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims in their Netflix docuseries, are seen as ‘nonsense’ within Buckingham...
Goop signs up relationship coach who shares three tips to make real connection on an app