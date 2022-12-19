Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her to meet 'wonderful people'

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen Skelton who narrowly missed out on the Glitterball trophy last weekend has now detailed her experience on the show.

The presenter, 39, made a nod to the 'wonderful people' on the show, after appearing in the competition shortly after her split with her husband of eight years Richie Myler.



Appearing on Monday morning's Lorraine, which was hosted by stand-in Ranvir Singh, Helen spoke out on her experience in the show.

Touching on getting through her heartache on the show, the mother-of-three admitted she 'just wanted to make my kids proud'.

Helen shares Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and 11-month-old Elsie with ex Richie, who she split with in April.

'Look I just wanted to make my kids proud. So we didn't quite bring home that trophy but we made memories that would make a lifetime,' she explained.

Helen, Fleur East, and Mollie Rainford all lost out to Hamza and his partner Jowita Przystal for the final.

And sweetly gushing over her dance partner Gorka Marquez, Helen said that she is 'so grateful' for him.

'I am so grateful to that man, he is a credit to that show and a credit to his family. That show pushes all the buttons. It's so emotional,' she said.