Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor wrap up shoot of their debut project ‘The Archies’: See pics

'The Archies' will mark as the acting debut of both Suhana and Khushi

Director Zoya Akhtar reveals that the shoot for forthcoming film The Archies; starring Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has been wrapped up.

The makers revealed the news by sharing some pictures from the sets of the film. The pictures had Christmas banners and decors in the background.

The Archies is going to mark the acting debut of Suhana Khan (SRK’s daughter), Khushi Kapoor (Sri Devi’s daughter) and Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson).

The film also features: Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot and Vedang Raina.

In the pictures, the team could be seen cutting a cake that had a label with ‘It’s a wrap’ written on it.

The caption on the pictures read: “Archieeeeeeeeessss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Only Gratitude.”

Film The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Reema Kagti, Zoya and Ayesha Devitre. The upcoming film is a musical drama set in the backdrop of 1960s. The movie will most likely to go on floors in 2023 on Netflix.

