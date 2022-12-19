Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez duet together at their star-studded Christmas party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting a head-start on their festive holiday celebrations.

The couple threw a grand star-studded party at their Hollywood home on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, per Entertainment Tonight.

In attendance at the party were some big names like Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Eric André and Billie Eilish to name a few.

The star-studded part was full of festivity as the Lopez took to the stage to belt out a few tunes on the occasion. The singer was joined by Stevie Mackey at the piano. However, while JLo showed off her vocals, Affleck also joined his lady love to duet on a soulful rendition of John Legend’s By Christmas Eve.

The performance elicited both giggles and applause from the crowd, as well as Lopez, who threw her arms around Affleck and planted a kiss on his cheek at the song's end.

Partygoers shared pictures from their evening at the Lopez-Affleck home, which was decorated with a festive light display. In addition to a pizza station and outdoor bar, the holiday bash included a gingerbread replica of their humble abode. And not only was the gingerbread home a copy, it was adorably decked with the names of their kids. The party also featured a hot cocoa station where guests were invited to warm up with a chocolate-y treat, the outlet detailed.

Earlier, a source told ET, that the couple had big plans for how they would spend their first Christmas after marriage.

“Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas. Jen’s favourite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it's their first Christmas as husband and wife.”

“Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up,” the source added. On the other hand, Lopez “wants this year to be even more special than usual and to make new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben.”