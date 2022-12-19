Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Exec responds to speculations of more Addams Family Spinoffs?

Netflix latest series Wednesday has achieved tremendous success over the platform and there may be some possible Addams Family spin-offs on the way.

With Tim Burton as a producer, Wednesday vaulted into becoming a hit show. The series was a perfect blend of dark comedy while having Jenna Ortega playing the titular role of Wednesday Addams.

While the show explores the character of Wednesday brilliantly, there have been calls for an Addams Family spinoff.

Per the ScreenRant, Peter Friedlander, a major Netflix executive, hints that spin-offs may not just end at The Addams Family.

In an interview with Vulture, Friedlander suggested that, with so many interesting and well-developed characters, the show could have a whole universe of spin-offs.

"I wish I could tell you more. I’m optimistic but have nothing to say right now. I would [like to have more]."

A show featuring Gomez and Morticia Addams during their own time at Nevermore will be the first and foremost to be created for a spin-off.

As the mystery of the murder of Garrett Gates centers on Morticia and Gomez, there has to be more of their story.

Another show featuring Pugsley would make an interesting spin-off, as the youngest member of the family Pugsley didn't have much part in Wednesday.

In addition to that, Fred Armisen has proven himself as perfect uncle Fester, while he did not appear often in Wednesday. There's a chance for a possible spin-off there too.

Wednesday season 1 is available to watch on the streaming platform while the viewers wait for season 2.