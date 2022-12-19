Netflix's 'On My Block' spin-off series 'Freeridge' set to release next year

Netflix's 'On My Block' spin-off series 'Freeridge' All fans need to know

Netflix is set to release a new spinoff to the hit teen series, On My Block, titled Freeridge, on February 2.

On My Block is regarded as one of Netflix's major comedy hits, with the streaming platform announcing that all eight episodes of the show's spinoff Freeridge will drop on February 2, 2023.

About the decision of making a spin-off, the showrunners said, "Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented."

"As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience."

The series is based on a coming-of-age comedy following sibling rivals, Gloria and Ines, and their friends who have unleashed a curse getting trouble into their lives.