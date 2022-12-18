Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy: Watch

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Pathaan which is set to release on January 25, 2023.



Now ahead of the grand release, the Piku actress made her way to the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals on Sunday and unveiled the trophy ahead of the final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

She was accompanied by former Spain goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas. Deepika, who was appointed brand ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton in May 2022, unveiled the trophy that will be handed out to the winner of the final.

Both France and Argentina are looking to win their third World Cup title respectively.

