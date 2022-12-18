Did young Prince Harry romance an older Elizabeth Hurley?

English actor Elizabeth Hurley recently responded to rumours about her having a torrid affair with a young Prince Harry, who is now famously married to Meghan Markle.
Amid reports that Prince Harry reveals in his forthcoming memoir Spare that he lost his virginity to a ‘beautiful older woman’, rumours about the woman being Hurley started swirling on social media, however, the actor was quick to shut them down.
Talking to The Times Magazine, 57-year-old Hurley was asked whether she was the older lover of a young Prince Harry, to which she replied: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”
Upon being pressed further, Hurley reiterated: “No. Not me. Absolutely not!”
Hurley also talked about her relationship with exes Hugh Grant and Arun Nayar, saying that she is still ‘excellent friends’ with them.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, is slated to release on January 10, 2023.
