Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16' extends: New finale date out now

Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' 16 is set on the theme of 'Circus'

Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 16 just got an extension; the new date of the finale has been announced.

The extension news was announced in the latest episode of the show. The contestants were informed that BB 16 will now be streaming until February 12, 2023.

Salman’s Bigg Boss 16 has so far received tremendous TRPs.

The first episode of the show aired on October 1, 2022 on Colors TV. The contestants for Season 16 are namely:, Vikkas Manaktala, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqueer, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanit, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De Nimrit, Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Khan, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Priyanka Chaudhary.

So far, Gori Nagori, Manya Singh and Gautam Vig has been eliminated from the show.

BB 16 has created a lot of news this time because of the new twists and changes like; the show earlier used to air from Saturday-Sunday, but this time it is airing on Friday-Saturday.

As per IndiaToday reports, the theme for Bigg Boss 16 is Circus.