BTS starts reservation for 10th anniversary commemorative medal

The Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation (KOMSCO), and global superstar band BTS label BigHit Music jointly launched a special medal to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the K-pop group of seven members.
KOMSCO began taking pre-orders for the first edition of gold and silver medal with the seven members' English names engraved on the front, and the number 10 on the back.
BTS 10th anniversary special medals will be available in three types in gold and a single type in silver. According to the KOMSCO, a total of 10,000 gold medals were sold in 28, 14, and 7-gram sizes, and 77,777 silver medals were also sold out to signify the BTS 10th anniversary.
ARMYs can purchase medals through the global website of the Hyundai Department’s online shops, Shinhan Bank branches across South Korea, and shopping malls including KOMSCO Mall, Weverse Shop, and Gmarket Global.
The special BTS 10th anniversary medals will be available for sale until December 25, 2022.
Brad Pitt still friends with former grilfriend
Prince Harry said words of affection as Meghan Markle walked down the aisle
Prince Harry wants the Palace to acknowledge his struggles with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle gets scathing message from TV presenter in vile rant
Liz Hurley talks about her intimate time with Prince Harry back in the days
Victoria Beckham talks about growing up ordeal with daughter Harper