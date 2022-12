Advertisers asked to pull advertising over story against Meghan Markle

Stop Funding Hate, an organization engaging advertisers to make media hate free, has voiced support for Meghan Markle after journalist and broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson said he wants the Duchess of Sussex to be paraded naked.

"The Society of Editors wants the British public to believe they've learned lessons following last year's ill-judged statement denying racism in the UK press.So will they now speak out and condemn this kind of abuse?"

The organization then asked its followers to send screenshot of the story to advertisers asking them to pull their advertising.

Jeremy Clarkson has drawn strong reaction over his remarks made in The Sun against Meghan Markle.

According to author and journalist Omid Scobie, Clarkson was at a private Christmas party with Camilla, the Queen Consort earlier this week alongside and Piers Morgan and others.

Scobie wrote, "Time wasters trying to pop up in my mentions saying Clarkson and the Queen Consort are not friends. The man literally spoke about their close friendship on ITV’s cooperative “Camilla's Country Life” documentary four months ago."

Clarkson is receiving backlash for writing Meghan, though is a different story.I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Strugeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.At night I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to paraded naked through through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant shame and throw lumps of excrement at her."

Scobie is the author of Meghan and Harry's biography "Finding Freedom".