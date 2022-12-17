 
Imran Khan addresses party supporters via video link

PTI chief will announce date to dissolve Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies

By Web Desk
December 17, 2022
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan addresses party supporters video link along with Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi (L) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mehmood Kha. — YouTube Screengrab via PTI official
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is addressing his party workers and supporters at Liberty Chowk via video link from Zaman Park.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.