CM Punjab extends support for Imran Khan's 'decisions' ahead of dissolution date announcement

PTI Chairman Imran Khan meets CM Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi. — Screengrab/Twitter/@ChParvezElahi

In his latest meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Saturday reiterated his support toward the former prime minister's decision to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.



The chief minister met Imran for consultations on the matter as the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) prepare to move towards taking the crucial decision of dissolving the assembly where Elahi rules.

"I will support all of Imran Khan's decisions. I owed the Punjab Assembly to Imran Khan and I have returned my debt to him," CM Elahi said in a tweet hours before Imran's scheduled announcement of the dissolution date.

Imran is expected to announce the date of dissolution during the party's public gathering at Lahore's iconic Liberty Chowk later tonight, but there were reports of issues between the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-N) on the date of dissolution.

CM Elahi also stressed that Imran has made his political opponents "zero" and said that the people spreading rumours — about a rift between the allies — "have failed once again".

The government has said that it will ensure holding elections on whichever constituency the PTI and its ally resign and also conduct polls for the assemblies that might be dissolved.

Ahead of the announcement, Elahi met the PTI chief at his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park. The CM's son Moonis Elahi also joined them.

Sources also said that Imran asked CM Elahi to sit beside him during today's rally. The chief minister is expected to meet the PTI chief again at 7pm.

In a tweet, Moonis also said that he met Imran and stands "firmly with him".

As per the sources, PML-Q leader Moonis met the former prime minister last night as well. Both leaders discussed the political situation during the meeting.

The sources said that Moonis also took Khan into confidence regarding the whole situation.

He told the PTI chief that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government can victimise the PTI and PML-Q leadership if the assemblies are dissolved.

"You are authorised to make a final decision [on the dissolution of the assembly]," Moonis conveyed Parvez's message to the PTI chairman, according to well-placed sources.

The PML-Q leader reassured the former premier that the assembly would be dissolved whenever the latter asked. CM Elahi, however, suggested that it was not an appropriate time for the decision.

The PML-Q leader apprised Khan that the majority of his party’s lawmaker wants the continuation of development work in their concerned areas.

The chief minister also — a day earlier — held a crucial meeting in Rawalpindi ahead of Khan's crucial announcement.

The chief minister travelled to Rawalpindi on Friday evening where he held an important meeting. After returning to Lahore at night, he consulted with party leaders on the current political situation.