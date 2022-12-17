PTI minister Dreshak resigns after verbal spat with CM Elahi

Combo shows Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Punjab Minister for Food Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak. — Twitter/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak resigned as the minister of livestock and dairy development after a verbal spat with Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi during the cabinet session on Friday.

Sources said that the provincial minister walked out of the Punjab cabinet session after a heated argument with CM Elahi.

The incident occurred when multiple ministers started talking in the session simultaneously. At this, CM Elahi said called on the members to maintain order and discipline. The CM instructed all the ministers to talk one by one, however, the PTI leader kept talking.

When interjected by the CM, the minister became furious and walked out of the session saying he would resign from his position.

The PTI leader today (Saturday) confirmed to Geo News that he has sent his resignation to the CM.

Husnain was elected as a member of the provincial assembly from PP-294 Rajanpur in the 2018 general elections.

He was inducted into the provincial Punjab cabinet of former CM Sardar Usman Buzdar on August 27, 2018, without any ministerial portfolio. However, he was later designated as the minister of livestock and dairy development of Punjab.

Assemblies' dissolution

The development came hours ahead of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's expected announcement for the dissolution of assemblies today at a public gathering at Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

Addressing his supporters via video link, Khan had said that PTI parliamentarians would also go back to the National Assembly and stage a protest in front of Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf's dice to pressurise him to accept their resignations.

CM Elahi also held a crucial meeting in Rawalpindi ahead of Khan's announcement of the date for the dissolution of assemblies on Friday.

The chief minister travelled to Rawalpindi yesterday evening where he held an important meeting. After returning to Lahore at night, he consulted with party leaders on the current political situation.