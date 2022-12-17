PML-N to reportedly file no-trust motion against CM Elahi, assembly speaker

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi meets with Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan. — APP

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided on Saturday to move a motion of no-confidence against Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, while the PTI leaders hold a key session ahead of the public gathering at Liberty Chowk, Lahore, Geo News reported, citing sources.



At least 106 members of the provincial assembly gathered at PML-N leader Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan's house to sign the motion of no-confidence, the sources said.

The sources said that PML-N plans to file the motion today.



Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is holding a consultative meeting with party leaders at Zaman Park regarding the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

The meeting is being attended by senior PTI leadership, including Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Parvez Khattak, Shibli Faraz, Ali Amin Gandapur, and others.

During the meeting, the party leadership is expected to finalise the speech of today's jalsa and discuss the prevailing political situation.

Imran Khan to announce the date of dissolution

The PTI Chairman is expected to announce a date for the dissolution of assemblies today during a public gathering at Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

Addressing his supporters via video link, Khan had said that PTI parliamentarians would also go back to the National Assembly and stage a protest in front of Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf's dice to pressurise him to accept their resignations.

Parvez Elahi meets Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi is at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence ahead of the Lahore rally. The CM's son Moonis Elahi and PML-Q leader Hussain Ellahi are also expected to join them later today.

As per the sources, PML-Q leader Moonis met with the former prime minister last night. Both leaders discussed the political situation during the meeting.

The sources said that Moonis also took Khan into confidence regarding the whole situation.

He told the PTI chief that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government can victimise the PTI and PML-Q leadership if the assemblies are dissolved.

"You are authorised to make a final decision [on the dissolution of the assembly]," Moonis conveyed Parvez's message to the PTI chairman, according to well-placed sources.

The PML-Q leader reassured the former premier that the assembly would be dissolved whenever the latter asked. CM Elahi, however, suggested that it was not an appropriate time for the decision.

The PML-Q leader apprised Khan that the majority of his party’s lawmaker wants the continuation of development work in their concerned areas.

CM Elahi holds crucial meeting



CM Elahi, a day earlier, held a crucial meeting in Rawalpindi ahead of Khan's announcement of the date for the dissolution of assemblies.

The chief minister traveled to Rawalpindi on Friday evening where he held an important meeting. After returning to Lahore at night, he consulted with party leaders on the current political situation.

Earlier in the week, the PTI chief had said that he would announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on December 17.