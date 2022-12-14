Imran Khan photographed on December 9, 2022. Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that an announcement of dissolution of the two provincial assemblies will be made ahead of December 20.

MPAs of the PTI from Sargodha and Mianwali divisions met with Imran Khan where they endorsed the decision of dissolution of the assemblies. The PTI chairman said the Punjab assembly would be dissolved this month and added his politics was not above the country. He said the PMLQ and his party were on the same page on the dissolution of the assemblies and added that they had informed about the decision to the PMLQ.

Imran Khan said the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had destroyed the economy of the country.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan said the members of the assembly had endorsed the decision of Imran Khan and the assemblies would be dissolved soon.

Meanwhile, Senior Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has disclosed that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has handed over a signed summary of the Punjab Assembly dissolution to PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Talking to a TV channel, he said the assembly could be dissolved anytime and an announcement in this regard was likely to be made in a public meeting at Liberty Chowk, Lahore, this week.