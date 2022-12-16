Another ‘audio leak’ of Bushra Bibi over Thoshakhana gifts surfaces

ISLAMABAD: Another purported audio clip of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has emerged.
Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, can be heard grumbling at Bani Gala’s administrator Inam Khan for taking pictures of Toshakhana gifts, calling him out for not taking permission from her.
Earlier this month, another audio clip of Bushra Bibi and former special assistant to prime minister Zulfi Bukhari's conversation had emerged about the sale of expensive wristwatches gifted to the former premier by world leaders.
Bushra could be allegedly heard chiding Inam and instructing him to not take photos of the "things" coming inside their house and to only snap pictures of the "things" that are being taken out.
"From now onwards, you will not enter [my] house and stay where you are with those pictures," the ex-first lady told the Bani Gala administrator.
