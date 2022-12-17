William, Kate lack 'relationship narrative signals' that Harry, Meghan use

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language was recently analysed by an expert.

Speaking to woman&home, Judi James weighed in on the ways the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are more open to outing their love on display in comparison to the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

“William and Kate also lack the relationship narrative in their body language signals as a couple that Harry and Meghan use,” she noted.

“Harry and Meghan are illustrating and describing their enduring love story for the fans, making their hand-holding and Meghan’s flattering, besotted gazing important,” the expert continued

“Kate and William tend to use subtler touches and glances that are more about the tie signs, i.e. small steering touches and romantic micro gestures rather than featured ones,” Judi explained.