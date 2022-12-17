Kevin Spacey granted unconditional bail till January 13

London: Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey appeared in court in London via videolink from the Middle East on Friday, accused of seven new sexual offences against a man in the early 2000s.



The 63-year-old star of "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty" has previously denied five similar allegations against three other men.

At Westminster Magistrates Court in central London, Spacey spoke only to confirm his full name -- Kevin Spacey Fowler -- date of birth and to give an address in Waterloo, south London.

He was wearing a dark suit, light blue tie and glasses.

His lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, told the court that his client had initially been expected to appear from the United States.

But his "travel plans had changed", and he was instead appearing from the Middle East, without elaborating.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring authorised the application for him to appear remotely, assessing it would have been difficult to be present in person.

"He would not have got here from the airport, would he, with the rail strike?" the judge said, amid a wave of industrial unrest in Britain.

In July, Spacey pleaded not guilty to five similar charges against three men between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire, western England.

He is due to face trial on those counts on June 6.

Goldspring granted Spacey unconditional bail until his next appearance on the newer charges at Southwark Crown Court on January 13.

Spacey is due to appear in person at that hearing.