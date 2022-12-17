David Beckham seems unfazed by Joe Lycett calling him a ‘disgrace’

File Footage

David Beckham appeared in cool spirits as he cut a dapper figure at the Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway show after Joe Lycett called him a “disgrace.”



The former legendary footballer turned heads with his dashing looks as he wore brown panelled sweater paired with chic cream trousers.

Completing his look with a brown belt, David donned light brown suede shoes at the even with his gorgeous brown hair perfectly styled.

The sports star seemed unfazed by the comedian's insulting remarks over his involvement in the ongoing Qatar World Cup as he posed for the photographers at the event.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

David Beckham's appearance comes after Lycett dubbed him a “disgrace” because he finds it “disappointing” that “he's not changed his mind” about Qatar despite controversy.



After Beckham’s team issued a statement regarding his ambassadorship role in World Cup amid intense backlash, Lycett said, “I am angry at his blatant hypocrisy and failure to be an ally to the LGBTQ community.”

The husband of fashion designer Victoria Beckham said in his statement that he thinks it can be taken as a positive thing that “debate about key issues has been stimulated” from the World Cup being played in the country.









