'This is my 9/11': CNN swings axe on 'Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy'

CNN's abrupt cancellation of one of its most successful originals, Stanley Tucci's Searching For Italy, spurred a furious reaction from the fans.

Despite its popularity, it was pulled after debuting two seasons in a bid to cut costs in CNN's original programming.

The show's star revealed the news on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

"So hopefully we'll end up on another streamer, network, we don't know," Tucci told Fallon. "But yes, I have plans to do season three and more."

The show's news has met with fuming responses, with one person calling workers at CNN "morons" while another named them "vandals and philistines."

"There's a special place in hell for the idiots at CNN who decided to cancel this. You morons!," the first person tweeted.

Another person commented on the cancellation, "surely one of the most nonsensical decisions ever," adding, "I do hope another channel will pick up #SearchingForItaly instead."

While one person tweeted, "This my 9/11."

However, Stanley Tucci is still set to executive produce the spinoff series Searching for Mexico.