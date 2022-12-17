Jennifer Lawrence says men throw 'biggest hissy fits' on movie sets

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about the difference between working with men and with women.

The actress is opening up about her experience in various movies and describes her time with 'emotional' men.

She speaks on Hollywood Reporter roundtable panel: “I’ve worked with Bryan Singer,” she said of the disgraced “X-Men” director. “I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set.”

Speaking about her time with female directors, Jennifer added: “There were no huge fights. If an actor had a personal thing and wanted to leave early, instead of going, ‘Oh! Well, we’d all love to leave early!’ we’d put our heads together and go, ‘OK. How can we figure this out?'”

“[Lila Neugebauer’s] my third female director and they are the calmest, best decision-makers I’ve ever worked with. I absolutely love working with female directors," she noted.