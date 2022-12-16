Lizzo slams critics questioning her identity as a black woman: ‘My music is for all’

File Footage

Lizzo weighs in on how people ‘challenge my identity and who I am’ when they say her music is only for white people.



The singer broke it all down during her most recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

She began by saying, “[It's] very hurtful, only because I am a Black woman, and I feel like it really challenges my identity and who I am, and diminishes that — which I think is really hurtful.”

“And then, on the other end, it's like, I'm making funky, soulful, feel-good music that is so similar to a lot of Black music, that was made for Black people in the '70s and '80s.”

“And on top of that, my message is literally for everybody, in any body. I don't try to gatekeep my message from people.”

“I feel like a lot of people, truthfully, don't get me, which is why I wanted to do this documentary. Because I was like, 'I feel like y'all don't understand me, y'all don't know where I came from,' and now I don't want to answer no more questions about this s***. I want to show the world who I am.”