Trevor Noah to host 2023 Grammys with LL Cool J for third consecutive year

The comedian, 38, announced via Billboard, about his return to the 65th Grammy Awards that are going to be held in February.

"I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this," he told the outlet.

"It is thrilling. For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there." he added.

Noah will be hosting the show in Los Angeles for the first time, as the previous two shows were held in New York City and Las Vegas.

Per the report, this year's show will take place on Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena.

"I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time," the star said.

"I come in and then I meet this new artist, and all of a sudden, here I am going, 'Who are the Black Pumas?' It introduces you to music that you maybe wouldn't have been [exposed to]."

For the unversed, Noah recently announced his departure from The Daily Show after seven years.

During an interaction with Billboard, he also mentioned that his hosting style is "off the cuff," and that while he has a script to guide him, he's open to improvisation and making jokes that feel right in the moment.