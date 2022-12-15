Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'willingly offered to give up' royal Sussex titles

Prince Harry has revealed that he was willing to give up his and Meghan Markle’s royal Sussex titles willingly

Prince Harry has revealed in his Netflix doc that he was willing to give up his and wife Meghan Markle’s royal Sussex titles willingly if an exit plan for them could not be worked out at the height of the couple’s row with UK media after their royal wedding.

Talking about the grave impact of the UK tabloid’s negative press had on Meghan, Prince Harry shared how he and his wife realised in 2019 that it was ‘never going to stop’, and that the Duke of Sussex decided by the end of that year that they need to leave.

Refuting widespread claims that Meghan and him ‘blindsided’ the late Queen Elizabeth with their royal exit in 2020, Prince Harry shared that he had in fact had meetings and correspondence with senior royals to plan the move.

Sharing that King Charles, then-Prince of Wales, asked him to put his plans of stepping back as senior royal in writing, Prince Harry revealed: “I said I would rather not because what had happened last time…”

“He (Charles) said he couldn't do anything unless it was put in writing. I put it in emails,” Prince Harry revealed, adding, “In one of those I said that if it didn't work out, we would be willing to relinquish our Sussex titles if need be.”

“That was the plan. We thought it would be good to give ourselves some breathing space, but we were also really passionate about continuing our work throughout the Commonwealth supporting the Queen,” Harry further explained.

The shocking revelation in Netflix's Harry & Meghan comes amid rising calls in the UK to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.