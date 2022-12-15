Diamonds are forever: Drake unveils $10m+ necklace to remember lovers

Drake is under-fire but not for his music; this time, it was for a diamond necklace he wore to honour the women he wanted to spend life with.

Per PageSix, the Hotline Bling singer-rapper showcased a brand-new blinged-out necklace by jeweler Alex Moss.

Diamond expert Zack Stone of UK jeweler Steven Stone claims the In My Feelings rapper’s chain is worth a whopping $12.5 million.

“Drake’s ‘Previous Engagements’ necklace is a magnificent piece of jewelry and probably the most impressive we’ve seen since Kendrick Lamar wore his diamond crown of thorns headpiece during his Glastonbury headline set back in June,” Stone said.

Stone added that it’s “difficult to estimate a striking piece like this, particularly without information about the quality, but it looks to be worth approximately $12.5 million.”

But fans weren’t impressed by the Grammy winner rapper icy chain.

One user wrote, “one of the corniest losers to ever come out of Toronto.. and in this town, that’s saying something.”

While another advised the 36-year-old to get therapy, “please just go to therapy.”



