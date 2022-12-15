King Charles leading ‘all-in’ war effort to address Prince Harry’s doc?

File Footage

King Charles' plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s punishment have started to circulate among experts and commentators.



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.”

He started by telling Express UK, “Regarding the Coronation, I think it’s a real dilemma.”

“It might seem very aggressive not to invite Megan and Harry though most people would understand exactly why that decision would have been made.”

“However, it might be that a creative solution could be found whereby Meghan and Harry are not invited, but that merely reflects a wider decision about non-working royals, perhaps.”

“That’s what happened during the Jubilee celebrations on the balcony when other non-working royals weren’t included so the focus wasn’t just on any individual who had been left out.”

“Part of the problem is that the Royal Family is damned if they do and damned if they don’t.”

“Their constant consideration regarding Meghan and Harry now must be at every stage to balance any possible damage resulting from both sides of any decision they take.”

“Sometimes the choice will be between two less than ideal possibilities and they have to decide which is less bad.”