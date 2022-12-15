Austin Butler surprises fans with scary transformation in ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo

File footage

Austin Butler will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time. The actor will host the finale episode this weekend.

The Elvis famed actor, 31, surprised views with his scary transformation for the hosting gig in new SNL promo video shared on Wednesday.

The 35-seconds promo sees Butler in slow motion making through the show’s famous set as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself.

As he takes to the stage, wind blows through his golden hair – with soft music playing behind him – showing the actor ready for one of the biggest moments in his acting career thus far.



However, the illusion is broken when a stage boy interrupts his fantasy and informs him, “In this sketch you’ll be the Christmas goblin.”

The clip ends with Butler given a hideous green goblin mask with a big red Santa hat on top. “Let’s do this,” he says, mask on his face and hands on his hips.

The SNL finale episode will feature Lizzo as weekend’s musical guest Lizzo - after two previous SNL performances.

Butler and Lizzo’s SNL episode airs Saturday, Dec. 17, on NBC.