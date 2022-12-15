Video: Kate Middleton preps for second Holiday concert with ‘final décor touches’

Kate Middleton has started the ‘final touches’ on her upcoming Holiday concert performance at Westminster Abbey.
The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her Christmas spirit with a sneak peek into the décor and backdrop for the upcoming performance.
The teaser also started the countdown for the Carol Service which is slated to start from tomorrow.
All of this is under the banner of royal charity titled Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.
This update comes just a month after the Duchess asked the public’s help to decide on the concert’s finale song, and settled on O Come, All Ye Faithful.
The pair memorably shared the stage at the 2015 White House Easter Egg Roll.
Police discovered Boss’ body in a Los Angeles hotel room after his wife, Allison Holker, frantically reported that...
Kelly Clarkson surprises fans and audience members with the vacation of a lifetime
Time Magazine: List of top 5 best K-pop songs and albums announced
Boss began DJing on 'Ellen' in 2014 and remained on the daytime talk series until it ended in 2022.
Selena Gomez has the most spellbound reaction to her nomination for a Golden Globe