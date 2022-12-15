Kelly Clarkson channels the holiday spirit for Hawaiian vacations

File Footage

Kelly Clarkson has surprised everyone in her studio with an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii for the holidays.



Clarkson and the Grumpy Elf worked hand-in-hand for experience.

For those unversed, the singer has created an outdoors theme for her entire segment, leading up to Christmas and even handed out items from her Holiday Gift Guide segment, including; portable gas grills, cozy loungewear and backyard fire pits.

When it came time to hand out the Hawaiian vacations she started teasing the audience by saying, “Now slow your roll, everybody, ’cause this ain’t Oprah’s Favorite Things, OK?”

“So, everybody, you got excited about the last ones, but, umm … this is The Kelly Clarkson Show gift guide, so you’re all getting a Hawaiian vacation!”

For those unversed, the episode featured performances from her 2021 Holiday track Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) as well as her own rendition of Ariana Grande duet Santa Can’t You Hear Me.





