Watch: Selena Gomez reacts to Golden Globe nomination: ‘Dreams do come true!’

Selena Gomez has overtaken social media after news of her Golden Globes nomination.
The singer reacted via TikTok, right alongside a clip from her old interview where she’s quoted saying “I’m more of a Golden Globes girl.”
Right underneath also featured a small writeup that summed up her ‘scream worthy’ reaction to it all and read, “Selena Gomez ‘screaming’ over Golden Globe nomination”.
For those unversed, Selena bagged the nomination for her work in Only Murders in the Building and is battling it out for the title of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.
The entire list includes; Quinta Brunson (Abbot Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), and Jean Smart (Hacks).
