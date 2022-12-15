Ellen DeGeneres mourns loss of friend tWitch: 'I loved him with all my heart'

Ellen DeGeneres issued a heartfelt statement following the death of her friend and longtime colleague Stephen “Twitch” Boss.



Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, 34, confirmed his death on Wednesday, December 13th, 2022.



In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star, via People.

On the Ellen Show, he eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020. And as the show ended, he became a judge when So You Think You Can Dance returned in 2022.

“I’m heartbroken,” DeGeneres wrote in a statement posted to social media. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”



During the last episodes of the final season, DeGeneres gave tWitch an emotional tribute acknowledging the impact he had on her life and how she 'counted on' him to keep the space happy.

The late star previously also co-hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings with Allison. He also appeared in many high-profile films and shows, including Magic Mike XXL, Modern Family and Step Up All In.

