Karan Johar says ‘Yash and Roohi keeps him grounded’

Karan Johar says his family keeps him grounded

Karan Johar is goals when it comes to single parenting. He has been an inspiration to so many people who want to adopt kids but are reluctant due to their packed up schedules. He loves spending time with his kids and always flaunting his relationship on social media. Recently he got candid about his relationship with his kids.

He shared that his kids keeps him grounded. He always falls prey to their trolling and he likes when they do that. He said his mother, Yash and Roohi keep giving him reality check at home.

Karan has returned to direction after gap of a year with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others. About the film, he said in an interview with ETimes, “The core idea of the film is about Rani and Rocky's grandparents. It's to do with their track and that actually is a true story. It has happened within my family. I don't want to get into details because that would reveal the plot of the film. But it was a trigger point. The idea started with the grandparents' track. That's when I started developing Rocky Aur Rani as I got the idea about the track of the grandparents, which is played by Dharam ji and Shabana in the film.”