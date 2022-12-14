‘No one’s buying’ Meghan Markle’s experience with ‘viper’s nest of institutional bias’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are standing accused of breaking down alleged experiences in the “viper’s nest of institutional bias” with those on the other side being silence through NDAs.



This accusation has been issued by royal commentator and author Jane Moore, in her new piece for The Sun.

She started by writing, “Publicly, King Charles may be adopting the age-old ‘never complain, never explain’ mantra, but behind antique doors one must surely be spitting organic, triple-cooked chips.”

Ms Moore also went onto reference the pen fiasco and admitted, “their hands are tied in the face of this globally streamed verbal onslaught.”

“Or are they? For Charles and William have an ace up their sleeve that could give some much-needed perspective to this currently one-sided debate in which Harry and Meghan are painting themselves as paragons of virtue amid a viper’s nest of institutional bias.”

“And that is to remove the legal muzzles on the former and current palace staff who claim to have been bullied by them.”