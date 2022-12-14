Ananya Panday is on cloud nine as David Beckham 'fully waved at her’ at FIFA World Cup

Ananya Pandey received a wave from former football player David Beckham at the FIFA semi-finals.
Taking it to her Instagram story, the Student of the Year 2 actress shared her fan moment with her well-wishers. She posted a picture of Beckham that she took from a distance in the stadium and wrote: “Ok I am done, David Beckham. Fully waved at me.”
David was spotted standing in the viewers’ gallery, dressed in a formal suit.
Ananya attended Argentina vs Croatia’s match. The actress was rooting for Argentina’s win and the team did win.
Meanwhile, Panday was last seen in Puri Jagganadh’s directorial film Liger that failed miserably in theatres. The film also starred actor Vijay Deverekonda.
Ananya Panday will next feature in Ekta Kapoor’s Dream Girl 2, reports IndiaToday.
