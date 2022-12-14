Netflix getting scraps while Oprah ‘got all the juicy bits’ to Harry, Meghan Markle story

File Footage

Netflix is reportedly foaming at the mouth in anger and feels the Sussexes handed over ‘all the juicy bits’ to Oprah.



Royal expert Nick Bullen made this claim during his chat with Fox News Digital.

There, he began by branding everything “the most enormous pile of self-serving twaddle that I've watched in quite a long time.”

“How much of this have we heard before?” Mr Bullen also went on to question. “I think Netflix is probably really angry with the Oprah interview because she got all the really juicy stuff.”

“This is just a rehash of lots of things we’ve heard about like Harry’s anger with the press.”

The founder also went on to note, “We’ve heard about the so-called institutional racism in Britain.”

“We’ve heard about the formality of the British royal family, how Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first – we’ve heard it all before.”

In Mr Bullen’s eyes, the biggest shock from the entire docuseries was the continued use of never-before-seen pictures and videos.

“I think the main shock and surprise is the use of some of those intimate moments. The Royal Family – and Harry and Meghan – have been very open about this, exposing so much of their lives.”

“So they’re very careful to protect what they can. And those personal moments are things that they cherish and want to keep private quite rightly.”

“And yet Harry and Meghan are telling us about their trip to Africa. This was [a] moment when they went away just to be the two of them.”

“No one need ever know what went on there, but they’re revealing photographs from there,” he also added before concluding.