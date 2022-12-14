Julia Fox tells Meghan Markle haters to die, says she’s the ‘real royal’

File Footage

Julia Fox strongly expressed her support for Meghan Markle as she continues to receive intense backlash over her new docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Uncut Gems star slammed the haters of the Duchess of Sussex as she told them to go die if they disagree that she is the “real royal.”

Coming out in support of Prince Harry’s wife, Fox wrote, "Just going to put this here for you (expletive) racist haters!!!! This woman was BORN to be a leader and spark change.”

“You're all (expletive) jealous," Fox blasted the critics of the mother-of-two. "She is a national treasure and if you disagree please die. Thanks!"

The actor-model continued, "Meghan is the *real* royal because to me it's more than a title passed around by the elites. She was truly born a QUEEN."

Fox’s comments came as the Suits alum and her husband were cruelly bashed by royal fans and experts after the second trailer of the docuseries was released.

Ahead of the second part of their Netflix show, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being accused of launching furious assault against the British royal family.



