Cher recalls mom Georgia Holt's death: ‘She coded on route’

Cher sheds light on the final few moments of her mother Georgia Holt’s life.

The singer started the admission by weighing in on the moment when her mother began “coding on the way to the hospital at 96 years of age.

She turned to Twitter to deliver the insight and claimed, “The truth…. She's been Sick, &rallying, she then got bad. She was in so much pain.”

“Finally she coded on [the] way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK A** MOM was No long[er] Here.”

For those unversed, Ms Holt’s death came just three months after her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia. Cher’s even went as far as to have her mother tested for Covid-19 “all the time” back in 2020.