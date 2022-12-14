Cher recalls mom Georgia Holt's death: ‘She coded on route’

Cher sheds light on the final few moments of her mother Georgia Holt’s life.
The singer started the admission by weighing in on the moment when her mother began “coding on the way to the hospital at 96 years of age.
She turned to Twitter to deliver the insight and claimed, “The truth…. She's been Sick, &rallying, she then got bad. She was in so much pain.”
“Finally she coded on [the] way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK A** MOM was No long[er] Here.”
For those unversed, Ms Holt’s death came just three months after her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia. Cher’s even went as far as to have her mother tested for Covid-19 “all the time” back in 2020.
Meghan Markle's friend Omid Scobie's book ENDGAME to be released eight months after Prince Harry's memoir
The star’s daughter shared a new Instagram picture
It emerged last month that Olivia had split from Harry after two years of a relationship
Dominic West, who played Charles in Netflix's 'The Crown', shared that he was in love with Diana as a young boy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s star in the US has been knocked into second place by Prince William and Kate...
Prince Morgan insisted he would certainly consider doing the interview if he was given the opportunity