King Charles III's first Christmas card depicts his intentions

King Charles III's first Christmas card, featuring the monarch himself and his wife Queen Consort Camilla, has a hidden message.



The adorable snap was reportedly captured on September 3, 2022, just five days before Queen Elizabeth II's death. The festive picture had a hidden message.

It was taken at the Braemar Games – a favourite of the royal family since September 1848 when Queen Victoria first attended. The Britain's new King's mother was also known to be a great fan of the Games and always appeared in incredibly high spirits whenever she attended.

Notably, the Christmas card photo marked the first time that Charles had attended on behalf of his mother; 2022 was the first time she had been unable to attend in her 70-year reign.



The photo was perhaps chosen to reflect that transition – and demonstrate Charles's desire to continue the traditions set out by his mother.