BTS RM smashes record with 'Indigo' at Billboard 200

BTS RM's recent hit track Indigo is smashing new records every day.
RM climbed back up on week's Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts for the week of December 17.
Allkpop reported, the RM previously released his first official studio album, Indigo earlier this month on December 2.
And a week later, Indigo successfully maintained its position on the Billboard 200 chart at #15.
The Korean K-pop's first official entry on the Billboard chart as a solo artist.
Furthermore, Wild Flower took up the #1 spot for this week's top-selling songs.
