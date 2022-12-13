Twitter divided over Kanye West return amid anti-Semitic backlash

Twitter is still trying to decide whether to allow Kanye West to re-enter the platform.

The chief of trust and safety of Twitter, Ella Irwin, told The Wall Street Journal that she couldn't ensure Ye's return to the platform, saying, "I don't know that we know the answer to that yet."

Irwin also said that content moderation decisions were being made on the fly, adding that the company is "biasing towards moving quickly and figuring out the details in some of these areas after."

West was removed from the social media platform this month after he tweeted a hybrid symbol of the swastika and the Star of David.

After, Musk ruled to suspend Ye's account and shared text messages in which he told Ye, "you have gone too far. This is not love."