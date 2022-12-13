Saba Qamar starrer 'Kamli' to premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam Europe

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Kamli' features Saba Qamar, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Hamza Khawaja in vital roles

Sarmad Khoosat's Kamli will be premiering at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2023 in Europe.

Khoosat Films announced the development through their Instagram official page. They wrote: “We are so excited to announce that ‘Kamli’ will finally be premiering in Europe at the esteemed International Film Festival Rotterdam ‘23 @iffr, where it has been selected for the Limelight Programme."

"We hope the film charms the audiences the way it has left many spellbound in its successful run across packed cinemas in Pakistan.”

Kamli is a story based on love, loss and cloaked secrets. It is directed by one of the most talented directors of Pakistan Sarmad Sultan Khoosat. The film stars: Saba Qamar Zaman, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Omair Rana and Hamaza Khawaja in the lead roles.



Khoosat’s directorial film released in theatres on June 3, 2022 and received positive reviews both from the audiences and the critics.