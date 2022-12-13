Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being hounded by paparazzi?

Jessie Stephens, The Project guest star, appeared defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their newly released Netflix documentary, saying Harry has controlled his image in the media after his mother Princess Diana was 'hounded to death by the paparazzi' in 1997.
Contrary to it, there are some fans and experts - who have good knowledge about Diana's life - believe that the Princess of Wales used to avoid being the focus of media, while the Sussexes make efforts to capture attention or steal the spotlight.
The podcaster appeared on the Sunday edition of the Australian current affairs program and discussed how the Royal couple were portrayed in the series.
'By Friday morning I had watched all three hours and I love that they have come out and clarified things,' she said.
The journalist added that the pair never claimed they did in fact want privacy and had a right to seek 'consensual' opportunities to speak their mind.
Liliber and Archie's parents series, Harry & Meghan, has so far explored the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story, their feud with the UK press, and their road to Megxit in 2020.
There are speculations that the couple's bombshell doc's future episodes could include harmful smears about the Royal Family.
