Jana Kramer opens up about her Christmas plans after divorce

Jana Kramer is talking about her Christmas plan though she won't have her children with her on Eve after divorcing Mike Caussin.

The 39-year-old singer opened up about her Christmas plans on Saturday on Instagram Stories while answering questions from her fans.

'I’m gonna pick up the kids on Christmas Day. ...I’m going somewhere because I don’t have the kids for a week,' posted the One Tree Hill star referencing her six-year-old daughter Jolie and four-year-old son Jace.

'So, I’ll come back from that vacation [on] Christmas Eve. But I’m just gonna pretend like it’s a normal regular day and not Christmas Eve because it’s gonna make me sad. But I'll pick them up Christmas Day at noon, and then that's going to be Christmas Eve,' she added.

Jana told her roughly 2 million followers on Instagram that the children will then follow their normal Christmas Eve traditions.

Jana also was asked by a follower about how her children felt about splitting the holiday between their parents.

'From the moment I signed the divorce papers, I was dreading this holiday. ‘Cause I knew the first holiday I had them Christmas Eve night and I always knew that this one was going to be the first [I was alone] and it was going to be extremely hard,' Jana admitted

Jana and former pro football player Mike, 35, started dating in August 2014 after meeting on Twitter.

She announced just weeks later during a concert that they had split up because he cheated on her, but publicly forgave him a short time later.

They got engaged on her 31st birthday in December 2014 and were married in May 2015.

She filed for divorce in April 2021 and it was finalized in July 2021.

Jana proved she was staying positive and posted photos on Sunday of her children spending time with Santa Claus.