Royal expert sees 'clear contrast' between Meghan and Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims about the aggressive press surrounding their life came as a shock to Kinsey Schofield.

Kinsey, according to TMZ, sees the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as entertainers, more than members of the royal family at this point ... and thinks all they're doing is trying to deflect hate and get the public on their side. The American journalist sees a clear contrast between them and Princess Diana.

A big point in Harry and Meghan's Netflix series is about the media's negative takes on the couple ... with the Duchess saying, "No matter what I did they were still going to find a way to destroy me."



BBC's Nicholas Witchell called that claim "absurd."

Kinsey took a dig at the Duchess over one controversial moment from the documentary -- Meghan's reenactment of her curtsy to Queen Elizabeth. She saw it as disrespectful, in light of the Queen's death in September, and a scene that should've been left on the cutting room floor.

Now, she does admit Queen Elizabeth II would probably have gotten a chuckle out of the reenactment -- but believes there's evidence it rubbed Harry the wrong way.