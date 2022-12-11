Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he spent time with his mother in his 2-year-long break

Nawazuddin Siddiqui discussed his vacation that he had right before the epidemic and revealed that he stayed in his village and spent time with his mother during that time, according to ETimes.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui took a break from acting before the pandemic hit the world and he was away from acting for 2 years. He shared that he stayed in his village for 2 months and also spent time with his mother during his break from acting.

Nawazuddin said, "I sat alone. Actually I stayed in my village for 2 months and then headed to a farmhouse in Dehradun. I spent 6 months alone there with just myself, all alone."

He further added, "After that my mother joined me. Those 5-6 months were the best time of my life. I realised a lot of things about myself."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Haddi in which he plays the role of a transgender person. The film is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, and co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla.