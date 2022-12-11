Georgina Rodriguez carries her kids' toys in pricey handbag grabs attention

Georgina Rodriguez caught attention by carrying her kids' toys in a pricey handbag.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend has been spending time in Qatar to support her beau in every possible way as he played for the Portugal national team during the FIFA World Cup.

But the gorgeous model is now heading back home after Morocco knocked the team out on Saturday - with the beauty sharing a snap to Instagram as she departed.

Joined by their brood, the model, 28, carried one of her child's lifelike toy dolls in a black, Hermès Birkin handbag.

The bag is thought to be the Birkin 40 - the biggest size of the bag sold - which can range from £9,000 and go upwards of £40,000 as per the figures shared on DailyMail.



Georgina wrote a message on the snap which translates to: 'Home time / Thank you Qatar for these wonderful days and thanks to all the people who made this possible.'

She was seen supportive of her beau throughout his time in the World Cup, joined by Ronaldo's eldest child, Cristiano Jr, 11, twins Eva and Mateo, four, and daughter Alana, three.

The beauty was snapped looking serious as she watched the match on Saturday, with Morocco defeating Portugal with a result of 1-0.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo remained out of the starting lineup against Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday after being dropped from the round-of-16 match starting team against Switzerland.

This was Ronaldo's fifth - and likely final World Cup.



