Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set internet on fire with PDA-filled Starbucks outing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out on a cute coffee date in Santa Monica, California on Friday.

The beloved couple, also known as Bennifer, seemed in good spirits as they shared a laugh and cuddle during their trip to Starbucks over the weekend.

The Gone Girl actor, 50, was clicked sweetly putting his arm around his wife, 53, as they left the popular coffee house.

The glam pair oozed charm in their winter-inspired look. J. Lo rocked an embroidered knit sweater – paired with comfortable beige footwear and black sweatpants.

Ben, on the other hand, perfectly complimented J.Lo’s glam look in his blue flannel shirt and matching dark jeans.

Lopez and Ben’s Starbucks outing came after the married duo was spotted on Christmas tree shopping in Los Angeles last weekend.

The pair, alongside their blended family including his three children with ex-wife Jennifer garner, 50 – Samuel, 10, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16 – with her twins Emme and Max, both 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 54, were seen preparing for the festive celebration.

This year’s Christmas will be the family’s first celebration together since Ben and J.Lo officially tied the knot in August 2022.